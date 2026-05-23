What an epic trailer David Dhawan has delivered! Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is a full-on nostalgia trip back to the golden days of Govinda and Salman Khan, when romantic comedies ruled Bollywood and every Friday felt like a celebration. With Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur leading the charge, this one has blockbuster written all over it. Scroll below for our detailed trailer breakdown!

Decoding Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer

The 3-minute and 15-second-long trailer introduces us to the complicated married life of Jass (Varun Dhawan) and Baani (Mrunal Thakur). They’re heading for divorce as he wants a baby, while she’s simply not on the same page. Enter Preet (Pooja Hegde), a new love interest who accidentally ends up pregnant, and just when you think things can’t get more chaotic, so does Baani, who is still legally his wife. The result? An absolute whirlwind of confusion, comedy, and drama. How on earth will Jass untangle this mess? Well, that’s what June 4th is for!

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer Review

I am over the moon! Bollywood has churned out plenty of romantic comedies over the years, but very few have truly captured that quintessential David Dhawan magic. This trailer feels like he’s dusted off his old playbook and added a fresh coat of paint to it. Romance, comedy, nostalgia, star power, and pure glamour, every single box is ticked. The storyline looks genuinely promising, and my expectations? Sky high.

Varun Dhawan, take a bow! VD has been tapping into all kinds of genres, but let’s just accept that comedy suits him the best. The reactions, the timing, the wide-eyed innocence, it’s all effortlessly there. He just has it in him to match the likes of Salman Khan at his prime. All he needed was a good script and the perfect execution with the right director, and this may be it!

Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde bring the glamour, the energy, and the fun in equal measure, and I cannot wait to see what more they have in store. You cannot have Manish Paul in frame and not be left in splits. He’s a natural, and even in what appears to be a limited role, his presence lights up the frame! Also, Mouni Roy as Varun’s mother? That’s a curveball I didn’t see coming, and I am very much here for it.

A special mention must go to the music. The way the Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai soundtrack weaves through the trailer is just brilliant. It never overwhelms the scenes, yet keeps that nostalgic warmth alive throughout.

All in all, as someone who grew up loving the millennial romantic comedies of Bollywood, I cannot wait for June 4, 2026, when Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai releases in theatres.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more trailer reviews!

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