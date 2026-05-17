Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, is slowly turning into one of the most talked-about Bollywood films of the season. Helmed by David Dhawan, the film promises a colorful mix of romance, comedy, music, and big-screen family entertainment. While the trailer is yet to be released, the growing response to the film’s songs has already created strong excitement around the project.

The Film’s Music Has Already Started Creating Noise

Even before the trailer release, the film has managed to grab attention with its music album. Over the past few weeks, the playlist has kept the audience interested, with songs like Vyah Karwado Ji and WOW quickly gaining popularity online and continuing to trend across social media. The tracks have especially connected with younger listeners because of their energetic vibe and catchy music.

Out of all the tracks released so far, WOW is emerging as the first dance track of the year to truly break out. The song has grown organically and is steadily turning into a youth anthem. The catchy music, energetic vibe, and colorful visuals have played a major role in keeping the film in conversations even without a trailer launch.

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Curiosity Around The Trailer Keeps Growing

With the songs already working for audiences, all eyes are now on the trailer. Fans are eager to see a sneak peek into the film’s world, the chemistry between the lead stars, and comedy entertainment. Many are also curious to witness director David Dhawan’s return with his signature style of family comedy and commercial entertainment.

If the trailer connects the way the music already has, the film could deliver an opening that surprises everyone.

Varun Dhawan Looks Right At Home In This Genre

Varun Dhawan continues to prove why he is a natural fit for energetic commercial entertainers. His comic timing, screen presence, and easy charm have always connected well with family audiences.

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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai features a fresh and interesting trio of Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde. Directed by David Dhawan, the film brings back his signature style of humor and mass appeal. The film is expected to deliver a fun blend of romance, humor, music, and full-on family entertainment.

Produced by Tips Films, the movie is set to open big in cinemas on June 5, 2026.

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