In the post-COVID era, Varun Dhawan was having a tough time until he found some relief with Border 2. Despite mixed reviews, Border 2 proved a winner at the Indian box office, and with his next film, he hopes to sustain the momentum. For those who don’t know, the actor will next be seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur as the female leads. Since it marks the reunion of Varun and his father, David Dhawan, expectations are high.

Impressive track record of Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan together

David Dhawan has played a key role in shaping Varun’s career in the first few years. He first directed Varun in Main Tera Hero (2014). Before the release, the music album became popular among the masses, which attracted a good start. Further, due to decent word of mouth, it emerged as a winner. Made on a reported budget of 40 crore, it scored 55 crore net at the Indian box office, securing a plus verdict.

The second collaboration between Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan happened with Judwaa 2 (2017). Since Varun was coming off back-to-back successes, there was momentum in his favor. Also, since it was a reboot of David’s cult comedy classic, Judwaa, it opened strongly. Further, Varun’s popularity among the masses ensured the film had an impressive run. Made on a budget of 65 crore, it scored 138 crore net and was declared a hit.

Can the Dhawan duo pull off a hat-trick of success?

Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan have come together for the third time with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. From the first look, it’s clear that the film promises to be an out-and-out commercial entertainer. It is scheduled to release in theaters on 22 May, which gives it the benefit of the summer vacation.

The duo has a good reputation among the family audience, which will definitely benefit Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. While the film’s budget hasn’t been revealed, the reported cost is well below 100 crore, making it a less risky affair. With a good start and decent word of mouth, the film has the potential to score well at the Indian box office in the long run. So, it seems that the father-son duo has a strong chance of delivering a hat-trick of success with the upcoming rom-com.

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