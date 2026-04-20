Varun Dhawan has solidified his reputation as one of Bollywood’s most captivating dancers, particularly with upbeat wedding songs. He has become a favorite for songs with celebratory themes throughout the years because of his fluid movements and lively on-screen persona.

Varun Dhawan’s Wedding Hits Continue To Rule Shaadi Playlists

Because of their catchy beats and simple hook steps, his tracks are frequently included in shaadi playlists. Varun’s songs instantly create a celebratory atmosphere that appeals to audiences of all ages, whether it’s a sangeet night or a baraat entry.

At sangeet and baraat festivities, songs like Radha (Student of the Year), Ishq Manzoor and Bijuria (Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari), Badri Ki Dulhania (Badrinath Ki Dulhania), D Se Dance (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania), and Nach Punjaban (JugJugg Jeeyo) remain mainstays.

With his unmatched energy and mass appeal, Varun brings a certain repeat value to dance numbers that keeps them trending at weddings. His ability to blend simple choreography with high energy ensures that his songs are not just watched but performed.

Vyah Karwado Ji Set To Carry The Legacy Forward

“Vyah Karwado Ji” from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is all set to carry that legacy forward.

The song, which features Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur, delivers on its promises of color, turmoil, and continuous celebration. Varun adds the swagger, while Mrunal performs her first formal wedding dance on film and holds her own admirably.

“Vyah Karwado Ji,” penned by Vayu, arranged by White Noise Collectives, and sung by Mika Singh and Asees Kaur, has the kind of hook that guarantees a spot on every sangeet playlist before the season even starts.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: Cast & Release Date

The film, directed by David Dhawan and starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, is produced by Tips Films Ltd and co-produced by Maximillian Films (UK). It is a family entertainer with elements of humor, romance, and drama. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will be released in theaters on May 22.

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