Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are among the biggest and most influential couples in Bollywood. There are multiple times when we gushed over their PDA and wished to have a partner like them. There have been a couple of goals for us for years. But before everything, there was a time when Deepika doubted Ranveer’s potential. She was once unsure that Ranveer would become a star, and it was right after his debut movie Band Baaja Baaraat. Keep scrolling for the deets.

According to reports, Deepika and Ranveer fell for each other while filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. In 2018, they tied the knot and have been happily married ever since. Apart from being a power couple, they are also proud parents of a baby girl, Dua. Individually, they are both huge stars in the Indian film industry. With Dhurandhar 1 & 2, Ranveer is the biggest talking point among movie lovers now.

When Deepika Padukone was unsure of Ranveer Singh’s potential to become a star

According to a Times of India report, Deepika Padukone once shared her first impression of Ranveer Singh after watching his debut film, Band Baaja Baarat. She revealed that her then-agent was a fan of Ranveer Singh and predicted that he would become a big star in the future. However, Deepika thought otherwise and said, “I’m not so sure.” She also added, “He’s not my type.”

Deepika Padukone always believed in Ranveer Singh’s acting talent

She might have been unsure of his stardom, but DP was sure about Singh being a good actor. The actress clarified her initial thoughts, adding that she admires Ranveer’s amazing acting talent and was impressed by his portrayal of a young Delhiite in Band Baaja Baarat. She also revealed that Band Baaja Baaraat is one of her favorite Ranveer Singh-starrer movies.

What’s going on in Ranveer-Deepika’s life?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have shared a joyful update—they are all set to welcome their second child. The couple took to Instagram to make the announcement, and their adorable post has since gone viral, leaving fans gushing over the heartwarming news.

For those unaware, Deepika gave birth to their daughter, Dua, in 2024, making this yet another special chapter in their growing family. Check out the post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

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