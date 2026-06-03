The box office momentum for Ram Charan’s highly anticipated rural sports drama Peddi has officially hit the ticket windows. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is witnessing an absolute rampage in advance ticket sales just hours ahead of its grand theatrical release on June 4. In a spectacular show of star power, the film has successfully entered the list of the top 10 Tollywood pre-sales of all time on BookMyShow.

On June 3, the numbers on BMS witnessed a massive surge in ticket sales. Between 9 AM and 10 AM, the sports drama registered a modest 9.8K ticket sales on BMS. However, the film witnessed a major jump over the day with the ticket sales on BMS taking a jump of over 287% by 6 PM – 7 PM.

Peddi Box Office BMS Pre-Sales

In India, Peddi registered 38.4K ticket sales from 6 – 7 PM. From 6 AM to 6 PM, the film registered a total ticket sale of 319K. Meanwhile, by June 3, 7 PM, the sports drama registered a total ticket pre-sale of 600K on BMS. In doing so, the film has officially entered the top 10 ticket pre-sales of Tollywood films on BMS.

The sports drama has pushed out Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Mana Vara Shankara Prasad Garu and Pawan Kalyan‘s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, both of which sat at number 10 with 394K ticket pre-sales. It would be interesting to see if the film now manages to surpass the BMS pre-sales of Game Changer.

Check out the top 10 Tollywood pre-sales on BMS from 2024 – 26.

Pushpa 2: 3 Million Kalki 2898 AD: 1.72 Million Devara: 1.32 Million They Call Him OG: 950K Game Changer: 815K Guntur Kaaram: 739K Peddi: 600K The RajaSaab: 505K Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 503K Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 442K

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Cocktail 2 Trailer Impact At Box Office Day 1: Likely To Score 4th Biggest Opening For A Bollywood Rom-Com Post-COVID

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News