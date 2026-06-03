Peddi, starring Ram Charan in a titular role, is all set for its grand theatrical release tomorrow (June 4). After the debacle of Game Changer, the Tollywood star returns to the big screen and hopes for a big box office success. Recently, the film’s budget was revealed, and it is much higher than the previously reported figure of 300 crore. With such a high cost, it seems like a risky bet, as it needs to score really big domestically to enter the safe zone. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Peddi is Ram Charan’s 3rd most expensive film

After RRR, Ram is under tremendous pressure to deliver a pan-India success. To cater to a pan-India audience, the makers have been investing heavily in large-scale productions. Ram’s follow-up film in the lead role after RRR was Game Changer, which was mounted on a whopping 450 crore. After Game Changer, the Mega Power Star’s next has also been mounted on a massive budget.

Peddi was made on a budget of 350 crore, making it the third-most-expensive film of Ram Charan, after RRR (550 crore) and Game Changer (450 crore). With such a hefty cost, the film is already a risky affair, and all eyes are set on its performance at the Indian box office.

How much does Peddi need to enter the safe zone?

As mentioned above, Peddi carries a budget of 350 crore. Against this cost, the magnum opus must earn 350 crore net at the Indian box office to enter the safe zone. So far, only one Ram Charan film has scored 350 crore net or more in the form of RRR, and scoring such high numbers seems like a very difficult task.

Considering Ram Charan’s star power, the magnum opus is set for a big start at the Indian box office, but to score 350 crore net, it must secure strong word of mouth from the audience. The task is tough but not impossible.

More about the film

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma in key roles. It is produced under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, Vriddhi Cinemas, and IVY Entertainment.

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