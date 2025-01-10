Game Changer Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Sunil, Srikanth, Jayaram

Director: S Shankar

What’s Good: Ram Charan’s performance, background score, action sequences, entertainment value

What’s Bad: Caricaturish performances of the antagonists, lack of chemistry between Kiara Advani and Ram Charan, too many jumbled up sub-plots, and the flashback sequences not striking a chord, underwhelming music.

Loo Break: You can take one in any of the never-ending and monotonous soundtracks. You won’t miss a thing.

Watch or Not?: Ram Charan’s fans will inevitably enjoy this one and it overall makes for an entertaining one-time watch.

Language: Telugu

Available On: Theatrical Release

Runtime: 165 minutes

User Rating:

The plot of Game Changer revolves around a dutiful and righteous IAS officer, Ram Nandan (Ram Charan), who is a nightmare for all the corrupt politicians, businessmen, and gangsters. He opted for this line of work as a promise to his estranged lover, Deepika (Kiara Advani), who wanted him to channel his anger in the right direction. However, his life turns upside down when he learns that his parentage has a connection with the political conspiracies for the seat of the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. He gets embroiled in this web of politics, conspiracies, and power play. Ram finds his arch-nemesis in the shrewd and corrupt politician Mopi Devi (SJ Suryah). How Ram will break this corruption cycle and fulfill his father’s dreams forms the main crux of the story.

Game Changer Movie Review: Script Analysis

In his first Telugu film, Director S Shankar tried to weave a political drama with emotions, action, romance, and some mass value. He successfully manages to do so, but the film goes haywire in some parts. The film’s highlight is, however, the entertainment quotient regarding the dialogues and the character development of Ram Charan’s character. Be it as the angry young man in his college days or the righteous IAS officer, the character does not lose the swag yet holds onto a vulnerability. This itself compensates for the rest of the shortcomings.

However, we wish that the flashback sequence of the father with a speech problem and a tragic storyline had a more emotional connection. Game Changer tried to abide by the age-old formula of a son trying to fulfill his father’s wish and having a reunion with his estranged mother in the process. Still, we don’t exactly feel the emotions flesh out effectively. The political power play sub-plots appear over-the-top and add to the film’s pace. Nor does the chemistry between Ram Charan and Kiara Advani blossom effectively. However, the twists and turns of Ram Nandan time and again outsmarting the corrupt Mopi Devi as the election commission officer and a high-intensity showdown amid the elections keep you on the edge of your seat.

Game Changer Movie Review: Star Performance

Ram Charan proves why his star power, mass appeal, and swag remain unparalleled. Right from his entry to the action sequences, the emotional sequences strike a chord with you. His energy during the dance sequences is whistle-worthy. The superstar shines in both of his roles as father and son, and it can be safely said that he is the sole anchor of this one. SJ Suryah delivers a strong performance, but that hand-clicking and the over-the-top accent and expressions sometimes come across as caricaturish. Kiara Advani looks pretty but is reduced to being a supportive love interest for Ram Nandan. She could have had more opportunity to shine in the second half. However, it is Anjali as, Ram Nandan’s mother, who manages to make a strong impact in her brief appearance.

Sunil as Side Satyam is entertaining to watch, but his entire side posture gag could have been avoided as it did not provide any additional comedic aspect in the plot. Jayaram’s performance again threatens to become extremely caricaturish at times. However, the performances more or less have a strong impact on the storyline despite appearing exaggerated on several occasions.

Game Changer Movie Review: Direction, Music

S Shankar has instilled his OG flavors in the execution, be it the corrupt officials flying off from their chairs to depict them being fired or words like ‘Anger Meter’ or ‘Love Meter’ being flashed on the screen during Ram Nandan’s college days. But thankfully, they appear to be entertaining and not jarring. However, despite the background score being peppy and catchy, the songs fail to strike a chord with you. Even with the visuals, too much is happening with the VFX and flashy elements.

Game Changer Movie Review: The Last Word

Lastly, like Ram Charan’s dialogue, the superstar is truly ‘unpredictable’ in Game Changer. At one point, he makes you cheer for him loudly while, on the other hand, you empathize with some of his character’s emotions. Because of the actor, the movie’s entertainment quotient remains intact.

Game Changer Trailer

Game Changer releases on 10th January 2025.

Share with us your experience of watching Game Changer.

