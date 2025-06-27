Sitaare Zameen Par is standing strong at the box office despite Kajol’s Maa sharing screens and audiences in the theaters. The box office pace of Aamir Khan’s film is still impressive, hinting at a good second weekend as well. In 8 days, the film inches close to the 100 crore club!

100% Budget Recovery For Aamir Khan!

Aamir Khan‘s sports dramedy helmed by RS Prasanna has recovered 100% of its budget. The film has now entered the profit-making zone while it inches towards the 100 crore mark. It would be interesting to see how much does it return on the investments made!

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Day 8 Estimates

As per the early trends, on the eighth day, the second Friday, June 27, Sitaare Zameen Par has managed to earn in the range of 7 – 8 crore yet again, unfazed by Kajol‘s arrival. In fact, it earned more than Maa’s opening at the box office.

The film registered an occupancy of almost 14% on the 8th day, excluding the night shows. For the evening shows, Chennai registered an occupancy of almost 74% against 42 shows, and Bengaluru registered an occupancy of almost 30% against 230 shows.

Is Sitaare Zameen Par A Hit Or A Flop?

Sitaare Zameen Par is mounted on a budget of 90 crore at the box office. After 8 days, the film stands at an estimated 94 – 95 crore at the box office. So, while the film has recovered 100% budget, it is still another 90 crore away from the hit mark and looking at the pace of the film is seems impossible to reach the hit mark at the box office.

