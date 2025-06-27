Vishnu Manchu’s devotional tale Kannappa has opened to a lukewarm response in the theaters, but the film boasts of a solid climax apart from three powerful cameos by Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Prabhas. Now, early reports suggest that it has taken a decent start at the box office as well.
Vishnu Manchu’s Last Opening!
Vishnu Manchu’s last film opened at the box office with only 20 lakh. Ginna arrived in the theaters on October 21, 2022. The superstar’s latest film has earned 2300% at the box office till 4 PM. The film earned almost 4.8 crore on June 27, 2025, till 4 PM.
Kannappa Box Office Day 1 Occupancy
On the opening day, Kannappa registered an occupancy of 11.5% in the morning, followed by 20.6% in the afternoon. The average occupancy of the film was registered at 16%.
Trending
This is one of the lowest openings for a magnum opus at the Telugu box office. With such a poor occupancy, the film seems to have a tough road ahead. It is yet to be seen if the film picks up pace at the box office.
Check out the average occupancy of the Morning and Afternoon shows of Telugu films of 2025.
- HIT 3: 85.9%
- Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 81.33%
- Daaku Maharaaj: 61.9%
- Game Changer: 49.5%
- Court: State VS A Nobody: 48.5%
- Kuberaa: 46.9%
- Thandel: 45.85%
About Kannappa
Helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film stars Vishnu Manchu in the lead, supported by Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, and Prabhas in powerful cameos. The official synopsis of the film says, “An atheist hunter, Kannappa, becomes a devotee of Lord Shiva and plucks out his eyes in an act of devotion.”
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.
Must Read: Maa Box Office VS 1st Horror Film Of Bollywood: How Much Does Kajol Needs To Beat This Female Superstar’s Hit?
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News