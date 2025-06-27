Vishnu Manchu’s devotional tale Kannappa has opened to a lukewarm response in the theaters, but the film boasts of a solid climax apart from three powerful cameos by Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Prabhas. Now, early reports suggest that it has taken a decent start at the box office as well.

Vishnu Manchu’s Last Opening!

Vishnu Manchu’s last film opened at the box office with only 20 lakh. Ginna arrived in the theaters on October 21, 2022. The superstar’s latest film has earned 2300% at the box office till 4 PM. The film earned almost 4.8 crore on June 27, 2025, till 4 PM.

Kannappa Box Office Day 1 Occupancy

On the opening day, Kannappa registered an occupancy of 11.5% in the morning, followed by 20.6% in the afternoon. The average occupancy of the film was registered at 16%.