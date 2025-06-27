Iconic Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have delivered massive hits throughout their illustrious careers. Aamir Khan films hold the distinction of breaching the coveted 100-crore mark (with Ghajini), the 200-crore mark (with 3 Idiots), and the 300-crore mark (with PK). On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan has given several blockbusters and super-hits like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Chak De! India, Chennai Express, and Pathaan, among others.

Dangal Vs Jawan – Box Office Showdown

Now, let’s have a look at the highest-grossing movies of Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan – Dangal and Jawan. After concluding its domestic and international theatrical run, Dangal registered a worldwide box office collection of a whopping ₹2059.04 crores. Out of this, more than ₹1300 crores came from China’s box office, making it the highest-grossing Indian movie ever globally. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan also set the box office on fire. The film registered a highly impressive worldwide box office collection of ₹1163.82 crores.

Huge Difference Between Dangal & Jawan Global Box Office Collections

See the staggering difference between the worldwide box office collection of Dangal and Jawan. Dangal is ahead of Jawan by a jaw-dropping ₹895.22 crores. So, the box office collection of Dangal is approximately 77% higher than that of Jawan. In fact, the difference alone is nearly equal to the entire global collection of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (₹900 crore+).

About Dangal

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film follows the story of a former wrestler, Mahavir Singh Phogat (played by Aamir Khan), who trains his daughters, Geeta Phogat (played by Fatima Sana Shaikh) and Babita Kumari (played by Sanya Malhotra) to get a gold medal for the country in professional wrestling. But to achieve his dream, he faces various societal pressures and backlash from the villagers.

Dangal Trailer

About Jawan

Directed by Atlee, the action thriller follows a prison warden, Azad (played by Shah Rukh Khan), who recruits a group of skilled women and secretly fights against injustice and exposes corrupt, powerful figures. Along the way, he crosses paths with a courageous soldier named Vikram Rathore (also played by Shah Rukh Khan), who shares a mysterious connection with him.

Jawan Trailer

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features.

Must Read: Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardaar 2 Beats Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 On IMDb’s Top 10 Anticipated List — But Which Film Holds The Top Spot?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News