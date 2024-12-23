The Aamir Khan starrer 2016 film Dangal still remains one of the most adored sports biographical movies. Based on the life of legendary wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, the movie completes 8 years today (December 23). On this special milestone, let us revisit the super-successful box office performance of the film, wherein it went on a historic record-breaking spree.

Dangal Box Office Revisit

The Aamir Khan starrer witnessed an opening of 29.78 crores, which was truly impressive. Since then, there was not only no looking back for the film but it also began to witness a stellar upward graph. On its first weekend, the movie earned 107.01 crore. At the same time, the first-week collection of the movie came to 197.54 crores. The lifetime collection of the movie came to 387.39 crores. At the same time, the gross collection of the film came to 538.04 crores.

Dangal Creating History At The China Box Office

Talking about its phase 2 release, the Aamir Khan starrer went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film at the China box office. It was released at the China box office on May 5, 2017. The movie earned more than 1300 crores at the China box office. While the film’s India net collection was at 387.39 crores and the gross collection was at 538.04 crores, its overseas collection including the China box office came to a jaw-dropping 1521 crores. The movie’s worldwide collection came in 2059.04 crores. This also made Dangal the highest-grossing Hindi film. It furthermore became the 34th highest-grossing non-English film and the 19th highest-grossing sports film worldwide. It further remains one of China’s top 20 highest-grossing foreign films.

Other Laurels Won By Dangal

The movie won four awards at the Filmfare Awards in the Best Actor, Director, Film, and Action categories. Zaira Wasim who made her debut in the film as a young Geeta Phogat, won a National Award for the same. The film was directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It also starred Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles.

