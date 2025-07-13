Anurag Basu must be beaming with joy as his romantic musical drama Metro In Dino is inching closer to the success tag. Despite massive competition at the ticket windows, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan starrer flourished on the second Saturday with a huge jump. Scroll below for the box office collection on day 9.

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 9

Anupam Kher and Neena Roy’s multi-starrer is battling against Sitaare Zameen Par, Maa, Housefull 5, Maalik, and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. On day 9, Metro In Dino remained the #1 choice of the audience as it earned an estimated 4.80 crores. It showcased an impressive 80% jump compared to 2.67 crore earned on the previous day.

The net box office collection of Metro In Dino comes to an estimated 37.04 crores in India, which is approximately 43.70 crores in gross total!

Take a look at the revised day-wise box office breakdown of Metro In Dino (net collection) below:

Day 1 – 4.05 crores

Day 2 – 6.81 crores

Day 3 – 7.79 crores

Day 4 – 2.75 crores

Day 5 – 3.25 crores

Day 6 – 2.55 crores

Day 7 – 2.37 crores

Day 8 – 2.25 crores

Day 9 – 4.65 crores

Total – 37.04 crores

What is Metro In Dino budget?

As per the updated reports, Metro In Dino is made on a mid-budget of 45-50 crores. This means Anurag Basu will break his bad spell and finally deliver a success after 13 long years. His last was Ranbir Kapoor‘s Barfi in 2012.

It will today surpass The Diplomat (40.73 crores) among the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025. Exciting times ahead!

Metro In Dino Box Office Summary (7 Days)

India net: 37.04 crores

India gross: 43.70 crores

Budget: 45-50% crores

Budget recovery: 74-82%

