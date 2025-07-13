Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik has enjoyed a good Saturday at the Indian box office. After a lukewarm start, the action thriller is showcasing favorable signs. Manushi Chillar co-starrer has also surpassed the lifetime collections of as many as 7 Bollywood films of 2025. Scroll below for day 2 collection!

Maalik Box Office Collection Day 2

The official figures are out, and Maalik has earned 5.45 crores on day 2. It witnessed a 36% jump compared to the opening day. Pulkit’s directorial is having to face multiple strong competitors like Sitaare Zameen Par and Jurassic World Rebirth. Considering that factor, the pace is good enough!

The overall net collection of Maalik concluded at 9.47 crore net after 2 days. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 11.17 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown of Maalik below:

Day 1: 4.02 crores

Day 2: 5.45 crores

Total: 9.47 crores

Maalik beats 7 Bollywood films of 2025

Within 48 hours of release, Rajkummar Rao & Manushi Chillar starrer has surpassed the lifetime of as many as 7 Bollywood films of 2025. It crossed Kapkapiii (1.50 crores), Kesari Veer (1.88 crores), Phule (6.76 crores), Ground Zero (7.77 crores), Superboys Of Malegaon (5.32 crores), Azaad (7.61 crores), and Loveyapa (7.69 crores).

The next aim is to beat Mere Husband Ki Biwi (12.25 crores), which will happen today!

However, to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025, Maalik will need to axe The Diplomat (40.73 crores).

What is Maalik’s budget?

The action thriller is reportedly mounted at a production cost of 54 crores. In 2 days, the makers have been able to recover 17.53% of the estimated cost. It must pass the Monday and the weekday test in order to swiftly enter the safe zone.

Maalik Box Office Summary (2 days)

India net: 9.47 crores

India gross: 11.17 crores

Budget: 54 crores

Budget recovery: 17.53%

