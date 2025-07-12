The opening verdict is out and Rajkummar Rao led Maalik has made a fair start at the box office. There’s strong competition at the box office, and things got challenging with mixed word-of-mouth. Despite that, the action thriller made a fair start in India. Scroll below for day 1 collection!

Maalik Box Office Day 1 Collection

The screens are limited because the ticket windows are congested with competitors like Sitaare Zameen Par, Housefull 5, Maa, Metro In Dino, Jurassic World Rebirth, F1, and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Surpassing all roadblocks, Maalik earned 4.02 crores on day 1, as per the official figures.

It could not enter the top 10 opening days of 2025 in Bollywood but remained on similar lines as Metro In Dino (4.05 crores), Maa (4.93 crores), and The Diplomat (4.03 crores). Rajkummar Rao has established himself as a bankable star over the years. It will be interesting to see if he manages to pull the audience to ensure Maalik showcases growth in the opening weekend, despite mixed reviews.

Maalik fails to continue Rajkummar Rao’s opening day streak

Since Stree 2 (2024), Rajkummar Rao releases were landing among this top 5 openers of all-time. Unfortunately, Maalik has broken the opening day streak as it could not beat Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (5.71 crores).

Check out Rajkummar Rao’s top 5 opening days at the Indian box office (net collection) below:

Stree 2– 64.80 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf- 7.20 crores Mr & Mrs Mahi- 6.85 crores Stree- 6.83 crores Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video– 5.71 crores

Maalik Box Office Summary

Budget: 54 crores

India net: 4.02 crores

India gross: 4 .74 cro res

res Budget recovery: 7.44%

More about Maalik

The action thriller is directed by Pulkit. It also stars Manushi Chillar, Saurabh Shukla, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Prosenjit Chatterjee, among others in key roles. Huma Qureshi also makes a special appearance.

Maalik was released in theatres on July 11, 2025.

