Recently, vice-president of the National Conference and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, took to his Twitter account to slam Huma Qureshi’s web show Maharani. The former CM shared a few glimpses from the show and slammed the ruling government for allowing the shoot to take place inside the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly. While his Tweet went viral and received a mixed response from social media users, filmmaker Hansal Mehta has now hit back at the politician for calling it a ‘shame.’

The former Chief Minister tweeted, “The true face of “the mother of democracy,” where once elected representatives of the people from all parties, religions, backgrounds & parts of J&K legislated on matters of great importance now actors & extras use it as a set for TV dramas. What a shame that the BJP-driven government in J&K has reduced the symbol of democracy, where they once sat & governed, to this sorry state of affairs. They even have a fake CM coming out of an office I was privileged to occupy for 6 years. What an absolute shame!!!!”

Re-tweeting the same, Hansal Mehta slammed the politician and asked why filming of a drama demeaning democracy or the ‘mother of democracy’? He further said everyone has every right to work with dignity and deserve respect and understanding. He further criticized the nation and said that its unwelcoming attitude was considered an unfriendly shooting location; hence, they prefer shooting abroad.

Hansal Mehta Tweeted, “Why is it a shame? How is filming of a drama demeaning democracy or the ‘mother of democracy’? Every body on a film set including actors, background actors(called ‘extras’ by you) are all citizens of this country and have every right to work with dignity and deserve respect and understanding- at least from somebody as educated as yourself.”

“In countries around the world we are given use of public places, government buildings, council halls and the like for shooting. It is because of this unwelcoming attitude that India is considered an unfriendly shooting location and we often prefer shooting abroad. I have great respect for you but this feels very disrespectful, regressive and myopic,” he wrote further.

Later when a user asked, “Here you are wrong, these august buildings are not meant to be treated like a film set.” Mehta replied saying, “This is what I mean. When a senior person like Mr Abdullah equates a film set to denigration of democracy it gives fuel to people like these who spread vitriol and hate towards the profession.”

Maharani is a two-part web show that stars Sohum Shah and Huma Qureshi and Amit Sial in the lead roles. The show is based on the life of Rani Bharti, played by Huma who steps into politics after his husband Bheema Bharti, is shot and unable to move.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Hansal Mehta’s comeback to Omar Abdullah’s Tweet? Do let us know.

