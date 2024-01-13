Kangana Ranaut has been very actively trying to save the marriage of her friend Ankita Lokhande. The Manikarnika co-star is currently a part of Bigg Boss 17, and the statements by Vicky Jain’s mother have been quite controversial. But netizens are now interested in Kangana’s love life as she is spotted with a mystery man in Mumbai. Scroll below for all the details!

Previously, Kangana was allegedly in an extra-marital affair with Hrithik Roshan while he was married to Sussanne Khan. Aditya Pancholi has also previously confirmed his affair with the actress, although he was married to Zarina Wahab. In 2008, she began dating her Raaz: The Mystery Continues co-star Adhyayan Suman, but that relationship reportedly ended because she wasn’t ready for marriage.

Kangana Ranaut spotted with mystery man!

In pictures shared by photographer Yogen Shah, Kangana Ranaut was seen holding a mystery man’s hand last evening. She was spotted outside her salon session in Mumbai. The Tejas actress wore a blue maxi dress, while her companion looked dapper in an all-black ensemble.

Eyebrows were raised as soon as the pictures surfaced on the internet. Many wondered if she was hinting at a romance.

A user commented, “She has tried to find Hritik lookalike”

“It took her a long time to find someone who looks like Hrithik but she failed,” another commented.

A fan questioned, “Jijaji?”

Another wrote, “Her clothing is sense is so good. But couldn’t find a hindustani guy, alas.”

“They look so good together,” commented a fan.

Another wrote, “Kangana looks so happy after really long”

A viewer questioned, “What’s this thing with Bollywood actresses and white men what’s wrong with Indian men?”

Upcoming projects of Kangana Ranaut

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Emergency. She will be playing the role of Indira Gandhi in the biographical historical drama. The film is also directed and produced by Kangana.

It also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman in pivotal roles.

Emergency was scheduled to be released on November 24, 2023, but it was later postponed.

