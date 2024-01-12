Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is currently over the moon as his daughter Ira Khan married her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in a grand wedding. After exchanging vows in Mumbai, both families traveled to Udaipur for wedding celebrations. Recently, the couple tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and family members, and their pictures and videos from D-day have surfaced, taking the web by storm for all the cute reasons. While social media is flooded with visuals from the wedding, a couple of inside videos have finally made their way to the web.

Since evening, social media has been buzzing with a clip of the superstar and Imran Khan shaking a leg at Ira’s wedding. In one of the videos, Laal Singh Chaddha is seen grooving to his chartbuster song ‘Aati Kya Khandala?’ from Ghulam, while Imran chooses Pappu Can’t Dance Saala from ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.’ Scroll down for video.

One of the videos sees Aamir Khan being surrounded by the guests as he grooves to his hit song. ‘Aati Kya Khandala’ was originally picturized on Aamir and Rani Mukerji and is crooned by the actor and Alka Yagnik. He is also joined by Khan. In another video, Imran is seen grooving to ‘Pappu Can’t Dance Saala from ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na,’ which is originally picturized on him and Genelia D’Souza. The actor is even seen nailing some epic moves.

Meanwhile, on the wedding day, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare opted for a Catholic wedding in which the bride sported a plain white dress paired with a veil while the groom looked dapper in a tuxedo. Watch the videos below:

Earlier, sharing the reason behind his 8-km run to his wedding venue, Nupur Shikhare revealed via Instagram post, “From my house to Ira’s house, I used to run. I have a very special connect to this route. Emotional reason.” –Nupur. From finishing the Iron Man four times to being Ira’s man forever, Nupur chose to run to their wedding venue for a very emotional reason that is close to the couple’s heart. A little glimpse into the beautiful vibe of the day that @khan.ira and @nupur_popeye chose to officially become husband and wife.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Aamir Khan and Imran Khan’s inside videos from Ira Khan’s big day? Do let us know.

