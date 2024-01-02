Karan Johar has often admitted making his actresses do crazy things while shooting for his film. Recently, during Rani Mukerji and Kajol’s appearance on Koffee With Karan 8, the divas were seen spilling some beans about his working style, which KJo accepted, apologized, and said that at the time, he wasn’t as woke as he is now. Recalling their Kuch Kuch Hota Hai days, Rani revealed that while shooting for the film KJo once snatched her food plate as he wanted her to lose a few kilos in order to fit in a dress that Manish Malhotra had designed for her.

Now, in a latest round table conference, KJo revealed he made Rani shoot for a song in -14 degrees. Not only that, he wanted a rain sequence, but due to the freezing temperature, even the water froze. He also revealed asking Alia about wearing a chiffon saree for a song in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, responding to which Rani took a jibe. Scroll down.

During the round table conference with Galatta Plus, Karan Johar recalled his chat with Alia Bhatt, where he asked her, “A lot of this is going to be difficult for you” to which Alia said “But I’m dying to wear the chiffon, saree, ask me first.’” This is when Rani intervened and took a sly jibe at Karan Johar. She wittily said, “They’re so lucky that they’re being asked, in our time, nobody asked us if we’re feeling cold. ‘Pehno saree, perform karo’.”

Recalling such an incident, Karan revealed that during the shoot of ‘Tumhi Dekho Naa’ from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna with Shah Rukh Khan, he made Rani Mukerji shoot in chiffon saree in -14 degrees. Calling himself crazy, he quipped, “I was so crazy at that time, in -14 degrees, I said I want rain. So, there was a rain machine, but before it was reaching them, it was becoming ice. We had a health and safety department saying, ‘You’ll kill them’.”

Further, Rani Mukerji revealed that she actually froze as she was wearing a red chiffon saree and she couldn’t walk. “One of my cousins, who was also AD-ing him, Ayan, he had to literally carry me to my car, because I had frozen… If you see the song, in the lip-sync, my lips are frozen. I’m trying to sing it, and it looks sensuous, but it’s not sensuous actually,” she added.

Earlier in an interview, Alia Bhatt spoke about shooting for Tum Kya Mile song wearing a chiffon saree in the cold temperature just three months after delivering her baby girl Raha.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Karan Johar’s style of making actresses shoot in freezing temperatures? Do let us know.

