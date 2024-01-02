How many actors do you know who have rejected Christopher Nolan’s one of the very best films in a film that will turn out to be a box office Blockbuster and made every single soul angry for not getting a shot at the Oscars? Well, you know by the title it’s Irrfan, and we believe he’s the only Indian actor who could even think to say no to one of the most loved directors across the globe.

Irrfan, back in 2011-12, agreed to shoot Ritesh Batra’s ‘festival film’ & people weren’t shocked at his casting because who better than him to play the typical Bandra uncle donning formals with a bag in his hand, doing the monotonous routine job from the past 35 years falling for a lady who mistakenly sends her a lunchbox (Dabba) which was supposed to go to her husband.

The Lunchbox’s Saajan Fernandes had Irrfan written all over it, or his captivating act convinced all of us to believe so. He, of course, didn’t earn this role for which he would be remembered till the time cinema will be discussed without any sacrifices.

There was a time when Christopher Nolan approached Irrfan, offering him the role of NASA explorer Dr Mann, which Matt Damon later played. No, this is not the Govinda-Avatar case; this is Nolan himself confirming in an interview with ETimes that he had met him for the film. He said, “I did meet Irrfan for Interstellar. I was looking forward to working with him. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to do the film. He was a great actor.”

Why did he reject the film?

Here’s what Irrfan told the Times Of India, “They expected a huge commitment from my end. I had to stay in the US for four months at a stretch. I tried to work out my schedule and suggested that I could shuttle between India and the US, as it wouldn’t have been possible for me to be there for that long. Wanted to be here for The Lunchbox and D-Day.”

He also added, “They couldn’t allow that. I don’t have a tendency to regret what I do, but knowing it’s a Christopher Nolan film, I can say that this has been one of the most difficult decisions I’ve made.”

Did Irrfan make the right choice?

Absolutely, yes! I am not discrediting Christopher Nolan’s work in any manner; I’m an admirer – a Nolaian (please don’t disown me!), and I’m not at all saying Matt Damon‘s role wasn’t a good one. Still, the amount of love and appreciation Irrfan got for The Lunchbox was unreal. That can’t be measured, and definitely, Dr Mann wouldn’t have provided anything substantial apart from “Oh! He has worked in a Christopher Nolan film.”

I’m not asking you to believe this, but being an unabashed Irrfan fan, I would always like to believe that The Lunchbox was his landmark performance and that it deserved all the love he got for the film.

