Govinda is one of the popular actors in Bollywood. He has acted in more than 120 films and is well-known for his comedy related roles. While he has acted primarily in Hindi cinema, he was once offered a role in James Cameron’s blockbuster Avatar but he rejected it. Scroll down to know more.

Chi Chi Bhaiya had not only rejected one of the American epic science fiction films but also rejected films like Gadar, Chandni, Taal and Devdas. He also once revealed why he rejected a role in the highest-grossing film of all time.

Govinda had appeared on India Tv’s Aap Ki Adalat, which is hosted by Rajat Sharma, back in 2019. During the show, he revealed that he rejected a role in James Cameron’s Avatar because he did not want to put paint on his entire body. He said, “He wanted me to shoot for 410 days. For someone like me, to get painted all over the body was something I could not do. So, I apologised.”

Not just that. The actor even went on to reveal that he suggested the title Avatar to the filmmaker. He said, “I gave the title of the film (Avatar). It turned out to be a super hit film. I had informed him (James Cameron, the director of Avatar) that the film will do really well. I told him that I feel it will take seven years for him to complete the film. He got angry. When I said so, he asked, How can you be so sure that I won’t be able to make Avatar for seven years?’ I told him that what he was imagining was something almost impossible. That he has named his film ‘Avatar’, but he is showing aliens.”

However, Govinda’s claims did not go down well with netizens who began trolling him with memes and jokes on social media. The Hero No.1 actor also reacted to the trolls during a conversation with the Bombay Times. He said that he stands by his earlier statement in spite of being trolled mercilessly.

“I am fine with people wondering how someone like Govinda could refuse a James Cameron film. I can understand where they are coming from. I respect that thought. They are entitled to have that opinion, but to say how come Govinda got that offer in the first place, is wrong,” Govinda said to the publication. He also said that by not believing him, people are displaying ‘prejudiced behaviour’.

Govinda added, “It’s not like meri aukat nahi hai. (It’s not like I don’t deserve it) It’s prejudiced behaviour. Chai wala aagey kaise badh sakta hain? TV actors films mein kaise aa sakte hain? (How can a tea-seller rise so high and how can television actors work in films) This is that same elitist, superiority complex. Yeh galat hai. Aapko vishwas nahi karna hai toh mat kijiye (This is wrong. Don’t believe me if you don’t want to), but don’t say things like these.”

