Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the power couples of Bollywood. Fans love the couple and their adorable banter on social media. The two once again gave fans a sneak peek into their adorable chemistry on social media. Scroll down to know more.

Ranveer shared a video clip on Instagram as part of brand promotion. The video included a collection of clips from his childhood to the various character he’s played onscreen. The video highlights how an outsider dared to see the possibilities in the challenges.

Sharing the video, Ranveer Singh captioned, “What possibilities do you see? #ImpossibleIsNothing @adidas I only see possibilities. To defy definition. To transcend genres and empower a new generation to see their own possibilities and write their own stories.”

Take a look at the video clip below:

Soon after Ranveer Singh shared the video, Deepika Padukone reacted to the video with a hilarious comment. She wrote, “The possibility of you getting a whack tonight if you don’t make it for dinner on time!”

Several celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Nakuul Mehta and others also reacted to Ranveer Singh’s post dropping heart and fire emojis.

Ranveer and Deepika have never shied away from treating fans to their pictures and funny videos. The Padmaavat actress has been sharing their videos on Instagram giving their own twist to viral challenges. They participated in trends like the Buss It Challenge and the Silhouette Challenge. The two even frequently shared glimpses of their everyday activities with their followers during the Covid-19 lockdown.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be next seen together in the upcoming sports drama 83, wherein, the actor will be playing the role of former cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepika as his wife Romi Dev. The film, which is directed by Kabir Khan, is based on the Indian cricket team’s maiden World Cup victory in 1983.

