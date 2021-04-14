You know us for box office facts, and we’ve been keeping you intrigued for the same over the years now. We’re back with another exciting finding which highlights Ranveer Singh being a part of a prestigious club. What ‘prestigious club’, you may ask? Well, it only has three superstars, namely Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

Advertisement

Yes, the club doesn’t even have other box office stars like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn & even Shah Rukh Khan. We’re talking about a ‘royal flush’ kinda box office record which consists of just four members.

Advertisement

This record mandates a particular star to have one film each in every ‘crore club’ (starting from 100 crore club till 300 crore club). We all know how Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have been the undisputed box office kings.

Aamir has been the inaugurator of the 100 crores, 200 crore and 300 crore clubs. Salman Khan, on the other hand, also have multiple movies in all these clubs.

With Hrithik Roshan having multiple movies in the 100 crore club and War in the 300 crore club, Krrish 3’s 200crore+ business in India did attract some criticism. So much so that Hrithik had to come on record to say, “Krrish 3 has done a business of about 244 crores in India and around 55 crores overseas.”

How does Ranveer Singh fit in here? With Gully Boy and few other 100-crore hits, Simmba ruling the 200-crore club and Padmaavat landing safely in the 300-crore club, he deserves a place in this prestigious club holding a straight-flush box office record.

Who missed just by a film? Well, stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn don’t own any film in the 300-crore club yet. In Ranbir Kapoor’s case, he has multiple films in the 100-crore club and also has Sanju in the 300-crore club, but then he’s missing a movie in the 200-crore club. The same is the case for Tiger Shroff with War in the 300-crore club and none in the 200-crore club.

Shahid Kapoor’s is the most exciting trajectory to follow. He has a film each in the difficult-to-get-in clubs, i.e. 200-crore and 300-crore clubs but doesn’t have a single movie in the 100-crore club.

Ranveer Singh is the only actor from the current generation to rule this prestigious box office club with three other superstars. With today’s announcement of his mega-project with Shankar, who knows he might extend this club owning a 400-crore film and being the only star to do that. What do you think of this trivia? Do let us know your thoughts about the same in the comments section below.

For clearer picture, check out our table:



Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts 500 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 900 600 900 100 2500 2. Akshay Kumar 1100 600 0 0 1700 3. Aamir Khan 200 400 600 250 1450 4. Ajay Devgn 900 400 0 0 1300 5. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 50 950 6. Hrithik Roshan 400 200 300 0 900 7. Ranveer Singh 300 200 300 50 850 8. Prabhas 200 0 0 500 0 700 9. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 300 0 600 10. Shahid Kapoor 0 200 300 50 550 11.Tiger Shroff 100 300 0 400 12. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 13. Ayushmann Khurrana 300 0 0 50 350 14. Saif Ali Khan 100 200 0 0 300 15. Vicky Kaushal 0 200 0 0 200 16. Sushant Singh Rajput 200 0 0 0 200 17. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 18. Rajkummar Rao 100 0 0 0 100 19. Kartik Aaryan 100 0 0 0 100 20. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100 21. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 22. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100

Please note: The box office collection mentioned above includes India’s numbers and are Hindi films only.

Must Read: Kabir Bedi Opens Up On Wife Protima’s Running Naked On Juhu Beach Controversy: “People Couldn’t Understand How I Wouldn’t Walk Out On Her”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube