The ongoing Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy between India and England has become interesting after the former team leveled the series at 1-1. One of the major contributors to India’s victory in the second test match was Shubman Gill, who is also leading the team after Virat Kohli’s retirement. He played two brilliant knocks, which have also helped him enter the top 10 test batsmen of the ICC Test Rankings. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Subman Gill enjoys career-best ranking

In the first innings of the second test match, Shubman scored 269 runs, followed by 161 runs in the second innings. This has helped the 25-year-old move 15 places up and grab the 6th spot in the Test Batting Rankings. It’s the career-best ranking for the Indian test skipper. From India, Yashasvi Jaiswal has secured a higher position and is currently 4th. Rishabh Pant is in the 8th position.

Take a look at the top 10 test batsmen along with their rating:

Harry Brook – 886 Joe Root – 868 Kane Williamson – 867 Yashasvi Jaiswal – 858 Steve Smith – 813 Shubman Gill – 807 Temba Bavuma – 790 Rishabh Pant – 790 Kamindu Mendis – 781 Jamie Smith – 753

Jasprit Bumrah is the numero uno!

In the ICC Test Rankings for the top 10 bowlers (men), Jasprit Bumrah is at the top, and is the only Indian bowler to be in the top 10.

Take a look at the top 10 test bowlers along with their rating:

Jasprit Bumrah – 898 Kagiso Rabada – 851 Pat Cummins – 840 Josh Hazlewood – 817 Noman Ali – 806 Matt Henry – 782 Nathan Lyon – 777 Marco Jansen – 767 Jayden Seales – 755 Mitchell Starc – 735

India stays among the top 5 test teams

Among the top 10 test teams (men) in ICC Test Rankings, India has retained its position at 4th. Australia is at the top.

Take a look at the top 10 test teams along with their rating:

Australia – 123 South Africa – 115 England – 113 India – 105 New Zealand – 95 Sri Lanka – 88 Pakistan – 78 West Indies – 73 Bangladesh – 61 Ireland – 30

