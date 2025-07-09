The ongoing Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy between India and England has become interesting after the former team leveled the series at 1-1. One of the major contributors to India’s victory in the second test match was Shubman Gill, who is also leading the team after Virat Kohli’s retirement. He played two brilliant knocks, which have also helped him enter the top 10 test batsmen of the ICC Test Rankings. Keep reading for a detailed report!
Subman Gill enjoys career-best ranking
In the first innings of the second test match, Shubman scored 269 runs, followed by 161 runs in the second innings. This has helped the 25-year-old move 15 places up and grab the 6th spot in the Test Batting Rankings. It’s the career-best ranking for the Indian test skipper. From India, Yashasvi Jaiswal has secured a higher position and is currently 4th. Rishabh Pant is in the 8th position.
Take a look at the top 10 test batsmen along with their rating:
- Harry Brook – 886
- Joe Root – 868
- Kane Williamson – 867
- Yashasvi Jaiswal – 858
- Steve Smith – 813
- Shubman Gill – 807
- Temba Bavuma – 790
- Rishabh Pant – 790
- Kamindu Mendis – 781
- Jamie Smith – 753
Jasprit Bumrah is the numero uno!
In the ICC Test Rankings for the top 10 bowlers (men), Jasprit Bumrah is at the top, and is the only Indian bowler to be in the top 10.
Take a look at the top 10 test bowlers along with their rating:
- Jasprit Bumrah – 898
- Kagiso Rabada – 851
- Pat Cummins – 840
- Josh Hazlewood – 817
- Noman Ali – 806
- Matt Henry – 782
- Nathan Lyon – 777
- Marco Jansen – 767
- Jayden Seales – 755
- Mitchell Starc – 735
India stays among the top 5 test teams
Among the top 10 test teams (men) in ICC Test Rankings, India has retained its position at 4th. Australia is at the top.
Take a look at the top 10 test teams along with their rating:
- Australia – 123
- South Africa – 115
- England – 113
- India – 105
- New Zealand – 95
- Sri Lanka – 88
- Pakistan – 78
- West Indies – 73
- Bangladesh – 61
- Ireland – 30
