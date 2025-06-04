In a day and age when it is almost a task to live up to the expectations of a happy marriage and in a time when relationships are falling apart for any lame reason – a couple holds it well, keeps it guarded, and celebrates it every single day, despite having the attention of millions and criticism of zillions. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who looked like a dream, cheered the loudest when their husbands lifted the IPL Trophy after 18 long years!

While the celebrations are still on the go after the cricketing gods finally decide to grant everyone’s silent prayers after 18 grueling years, we are sure, Anushka and Virat have sealed this moment in their hearts so that they could narrate this story about not giving up and keep trying until you achieve that goal!

While Virat Kohli and RCB winning the IPL trophy is celebratory beyond words, another win that needs to be celebrated equally is Virat winning the life game with his wife, Anushka Sharma! Because, let us be honest, it is not easy to deal with celebrity, marriage, and parenthood in India. In fact, it is an exhausting game that is as complex as hitting sixes.

Virushka have been adored by the fans ever since they came together and made their relationship official. So, while Virat is busy celebrating his win, here’s a little tribute from a fan who has always cheered for him, not because of his game but because of how he has beautifully taken control of his life!

Getting Married At Peak: Why Wait When You’re Already Winning?

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in their prime. Both of them were shining in their careers when they decided to come together in life and share it. Remember the good old days when celebrities would vehemently deny their relationships, only to get married secretly?

Virushka broke all myths, tying the knot even before they hit their 30s, seemingly unfazed by the conventional wisdom that says commitment equals career slowdown. More power to them for proving that you can indeed have your cake, eat it too, and still hit centuries (and yes, finally win that IPL trophy!).

The Worst Nightmare: Standing Strong & Giving It Back

They say not all battles are worth fighting. But every battle is worth it when you have to protect your loved ones! If there’s one thing the internet excels at, it’s spewing unsolicited opinions and venom. And Anushka was at the receiving end every time when Virat ducked on the field! Things hit an insane absurdity level when even Sunil Gavaskar, during a cricket match, commented on Virat, “Inhone lockdown me to bas Anushka ki bowling ki practice ki hain.”

But here’s where they truly won. Instead of shrinking, they stood strong. They called out the nonsense. Virat famously defended Anushka against the trolls, shutting down the ridiculous narrative with a ferocity usually reserved for opposing bowlers. Anushka, in turn, has consistently spoken out against the sexism and judgment she faced. They’ve been each other’s fiercest defenders, doling out a masterclass in modern celebrity relationships: protect your partner, publicly and unequivocally.

Prioritizing Personal Life Over Everything Else

In the past few years, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have grown as a family and have prioritized their personal space over everything else!

Be it taking a stand against the paps to not click their daughter Vamika and invade her privacy, or making long-term residential arrangements in London to prioritize their family bonding time with son Akaay and Vamika! They have it sorted! In fact, they are now the cool couple breaking myths about getting close to spirituality after the 50s. They are doing it now, thanking each and every God for the life they have been blessed with and flaunting their spiritual and religious choices unapologetically!

So, Dear Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma,

Thank You for setting goals that do not seem like herculean tasks when it comes to winning in life together and sailing through all the ups and downs together! You have won a zillion times together, and while you celebrate this iconic IPL win, here’s hoping you keep winning each and every battle with the same grace and dignity!

More power to you both!

Your’s sincerely,

Just another human being who loves struggling and winning!

