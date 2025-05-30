The IPL 2025 is now just a few days away from getting its much-awaited winner, and the excitement is at its peak. We have heard about the most expensive players of the year throughout the season, but little about the coaches. So today, we’ll be talking about the highest-paid coaches of the 2025th edition, with Rahul Dravid sitting right at the top with his hefty salary. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Last year, Gautam Gambhir made ripples when his rumored salary as Kolkata Knight Riders’ mentor was brought to light. While there’s no official confirmation about it, it was learned that he was paid a staggering 25 crores for guiding the team to victory in IPL 2024. Now, this year, Dravid is at the top of the list.

Rahul Dravid is the highest-paid coach in IPL 2025

For those who don’t know, Rahul Dravid was the coach of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025. We saw how he was involved in the game and who can forget his proud moment when his Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored a spectacular century. For being the team’s backbone, management bought him on board for a whopping 5 crores.

Yes, you read that right! Rahul Dravid was reportedly roped in as Rajasthan Royals’ coach at a salary of 5 crores.

Mahela Jayawardene, Stephen Fleming and Justin Langer earned the same amount?

Followed by Rahul Dravid is Mahela Jayawardene. As a coach of Mumbai Indians, he was reportedly paid an impressive paycheck of 4 crores. If a comparison is made, Dravid earned 25% more than Jayawardene.

Stephen Fleming reportedly earned up to 4 crores to be the coach of Chennai Super Kings. Even Justin Langer has reportedly made the similar amount while being the coach of Lucknow Super Giants.

How much did Ricky Pointing and Andy Flower earn in IPL 2025?

Punjab Kings’ Ricky Ponting made 3.5 crores as a coach. Andy Flower reportedly enjoyed a salary of 3.5 crores as the coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

