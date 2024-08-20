Gautam Gambhir enjoyed a lot of limelight after his mentorship helped Kolkata Knight Riders win the IPL trophy in 2024. Again, after that, he grabbed eyeballs as the newly appointed coach of the Indian cricket team (men). The decision was hailed by many as the cricket veteran has always been a man with a winning mindset. Apart from his contribution to cricket, Gambhir is also one of the most-talked-about sports celebrities due to his impressive net worth. Keep reading to know more!

Gambhir’s career in international cricket spanned around 10 years. During this time, he proved himself as a star player on several occasions, and one can’t forget that he was one of the most important players in securing victories in 2007 (T20 World Cup) and 2011. Apart from this, Gambhir also had good success in politics, as he was elected as a member of parliament in 2019.

Over the years, Gautam Gambhir has made a good fortune, and a huge chunk of it comes from his IPL career. As per Sportskeeda, the 42-year-old made around 95 crores from his IPL run after playing for different teams and appearing in different roles. Most recently, he was a mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders.

Apart from the IPL run, Gautam Gambhir has made good wealth by working as a commentator and endorsing brands like MRF, Reebok, Royal Stag, Pinnacle Speciality Vehicles (PSV), and CricPlay. However, earnings from the same are not known.

Gambhir has a 15-crore house in Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar and another house in Delhi. He reportedly also has a plot worth 4 crores in JP Wish Town, Greater Noida, and another plot worth 1 crore in Malkapur village. In addition, he has invested crores in equity funds, bonds, and other banking schemes. It includes an investment of 4.78 crores in the IDFC group, 5 crores in Axis Bank, and much more.

The veteran also has a collection of four-wheelers, with the most expensive purchase being a BMW 530D (67 lakhs). He also has an Audi Q5 worth 52 lakhs and a Toyota Corolla worth 20 lakhs. Other vehicles include the Maruti Suzuki SX4 (8 lakhs), a Mahindra Bolero Stinger (9 lakhs), and a KTM bike.

Inclusive of all the aforementioned sources and other deals, Gautam Gambhir enjoys a staggering net worth of 265 crores in 2024. This is really impressive, as he spends wholeheartedly on charity. For the unversed, he runs a Free Community Kitchen in Delhi with the aim of providing free food to all. He also takes care of the education of the kids of several martyred CRPF soldiers.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more cricket stories and updates!

Must Read: Rahul Dravid’s Net Worth: T20 World Cup Winning Coach Enjoys A Fortune Of Over 300 Crores, But It’s 229% Lower Than Virat Kohli’s Wealth

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News