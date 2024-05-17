In the Indian Premier League, aka IPL, we have seen several team owners getting sentimental if results go against their team. Recently, one such incident happened, and it stormed the internet. Sanjiv Goenka, the owner of Lucknow Super Giants, was clearly seen yelling at KL Rahul, and it received mostly negative reactions from all over. In the past, one incident happened, but it wasn’t that extreme as Shah Rukh Khan slammed his team and apologized to the fans. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Shah Rukh is a co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders. He has always been enthusiastic about cricket and his team and tries his best to attend matches during every IPL season. Even in IPL 2024, he attended almost every KKR match and was always seen boosting the morale of his players.

Back in 2021, Kolkata Knights Riders had a match with defending champions, Mumbai Indians. KKR was in full control of the match, but all of a sudden, an ordinary batting performance led to the match getting out of their hands. After the dramatic loss, Shah Rukh Khan was quick to express himself on Twitter (now X), and for many, his reaction was quite shocking.

Kolkata Knights Riders was chasing 153 runs against Mumbai Indians, and at one point, the team was 122 runs for 3 wickets. Nitish Rana and Shakib Al Hasan were batting quite comfortably, and it felt like KKR would score an easy victory. All of a sudden, both these batsmen lost their wickets, followed by the wickets of star players like Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell. Ultimately, they lost the match by just 10 runs.

Reacting to this, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter account and slammed the performance of his IPL team. He also apologized to the fans of KKR. He wrote, “Disappointing performance. to say the least @KKRiders apologies to all the fans!”

Well, we can’t really blame Shah Rukh Khan for his reaction, as the match was totally under the control of Kolkata Knight Riders, and it never looked like a loss.

