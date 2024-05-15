Even before IPL 2024 started, Hardik Pandya faced the wrath of many Mumbai Indians supporters as the captaincy of the team shifted from Rohit Sharma to him. As Sharma had a superb track record as MI’s captain, a large number of supporters criticized the decision. And now, as the team is out of the playoffs race, Pandya is facing a wave of negativity against him. Even AB de Villiers slammed Pandya’s captaincy, but this time, Gautam Gambhir came out as Pandya’s defending force. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Pandya captained the side of Gujarat Titans and led the team with the first title win in the debut season itself. He led the team in 2023, too. However, for this year’s edition, Mumbai Indians paid a monstrous amount to Gujarat Titans in a trade deal and secured Pandya in the team. He was even handed over the captaincy of the team.

Now that Hardik Pandya is being projected as a villain of Mumbai Indians by many, even AB de Villiers and Kevin Peterson have slammed the cricketer over his captaincy. De Villiers said that Pandya’s leadership wasn’t always genuine and was driven a bit by ego. Reacting to this, Gautam Gambhir has used some really strong words and questioned ABD’s own track record.

Talking to Sportskeeda, Gautam Gambhir said, “When they themselves did captaincy, what were their own performances like? I do not think that whether it is Kevin Pietersen or AB de Villiers, there have ever been performances in their careers from a leadership point of view. Nothing. If you look up their records, I think it’s worse than any other leader.”

Gautam Gambhir further said, “I don’t think AB de Villiers has even captained any game in the IPL or ultimately achieved anything apart from his own scores. I do not think he has achieved anything from a team point of view. Hardik Pandya is still an IPL-winning captain. So, you should only compare oranges to oranges, not apples to oranges.”

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians is currently in the 9th position, with 4 victories and 9 losses.

