As This IPL 2024 season nears its grand finale, drama and tensions are rising on and off the field. If you are a fan of the Indian Premier League and have been keeping a close eye, there is no way you have not seen the shocking off-field moment between Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjeev Goenka and Skipper KL Rahul. After, the LSg owner was seen very animately telling off KL Rahul after its intense defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The video has gone viral, and there is a collective outrage against the owner for misbehaving with one of the best players.

Netizens were in shock after the match between LSG & SRH ended to see KL Rahul in a very emotional and distressed condition. The shocks mounted after the camera panned to Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjeev Goenka in a heated speech, scolding the captain. Not to our surprise, the internet banded together to shower love and support to KL Rahul, who has been a little off in his playing form.

It is very likely that the LSG captain, signed before the 2022 auction for a record Rs 17 crore, will not be retained before the mega auctions in 2025. However, speculation is that the skipper will step down and focus on batting for the next two games.

“There is a five-day gap until the next game against DC. As of now, no decision has been made, but it is understood that if KL Rahul intends to focus solely on his batting for the remaining two games, the management will not object,” an IPL source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Netizens took to the micro-blogging site X to share their views on the viral incident.

Yes he didn't play well yesterday, but this is pathetic from the owner. KL Rahul represents our country at the highest level and deserves better.

Kl Rahul is international player for India, and shouting like that in ground when he know there 'n' number of camera's are there to capture.

It can be done privately, pathetic.

Kl Rahul should not play remaining IPL matches.

There have been thousands of tweets in support of KL Rahul, even urging him to move back to RCB. But amidst all of this, with two games left to play, against the Delhi Capitals in New Delhi on May 14 and the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede on May 17, LSG can mathematically still be in the running for 16 points.

Neither Sanjeev Goenka nor KL Rahul made public statements following the incident.

