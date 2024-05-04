Revisiting Shah Rukh Khan’s Viral Wankhede Fight: Did Suhana Khan Get Catcalled? Here’s What Really Happened During IPL 2012

The league has become very exciting, with IPL 2024 well underway and teams going against each other on the points table. Last night, Kolkata Knight Riders registered their win against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. As many fans have pointed out, beating a team at their maiden ground is quite a big deal. But this scene reminded fans of KKR’s Win against MI in 2012. The fateful year was when Shah Rukh Khan, the team’s owner, got into a fight at Wankhede and was banned from the stadium. With history repeating itself with KKR’s win and new information about the 2012 incident, let’s revisit the IPl 2012 Shah Rukh Khan fight and what happened.

The MCA’s managing committee, led by the late Vilasrao Deshmukh, barred Shah Rukh from entering MCA premises, including the Wankhede Stadium, for five years on May 18, 2012. After a match between MI and KKR, Khan got into a fight with security personnel and cricket officials. The association claimed that SRK attempted to force his way onto the grounds following the game and abused and manhandled guards after being stopped.

After the incident, Shah Rukh Khan faced much criticism for misbehaving with the guards there. Someone used a defamatory word against Suhana Khan, which caused Shah Rukh to get angry and lose his temper, resulting in his admission. One former supporter spoke about the incident years later, sharing new insights about it. Popular sports commentator Joy Bhattacharya reveals additional information on the incident.

The conversation about SRK’s outburst resurfaced after a former KKR support staff member posted about the match on May 2, writing, “The last time KKR beat MI at the Wankhede, I was still in that dugout. It’s been a while, but today could be the day!”

Responding, a user wrote in a now-deleted post, “No, Joy! “KKR has been cursed since the day SRK abused the Wankhede security guard.” Joy clarified the incident, claiming that Shah Rukh lost his cool after his daughter was “catcalled.” Suhana was with Shah Rukh during the incident.

But Joy instantly replied, “KKR won two championships after that incident. And he did not abuse me; I was there. And the next time, stay calm when someone catcalls your young daughter,”

These new statements only solidify Shah Rukh Khan’s claims about Aap Ki Adalat from years ago.

Meanwhile, in an old interview with Aap Ki Adalat, Shah Rukh stated that he was triggered by a religiously charged word used by security personnel. “Yes, I was very angry and upset. My kids were there and I thought someone… Maybe they had a rule, that hatao yaha se. I told him, these are our kids and we are taking them. I just said this. There was a person there who said a word that I, as a Delhi person, felt like it was an abusive word. Even though the same word in Marathi is also rude. Thoda sa religious, galat tha woh (It was religious, it was wrong). I then lost my cool, main pagal hogaya and I went to hit him,” the superstar had recalled.

Years later, that incident is still highly criticized. While some understand his emotions, many have called his behavior entitled. But KKR has registered another victory, which has only added to their laurels this season.

