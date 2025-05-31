One of the most impressive teams in IPL 2025 has been Mumbai Indians. In the early stage of the league, the team looked completely out of touch, and it felt that it would be a disastrous season for the five-time champions. However, it bounced back strongly and left everyone stunned. Several players significantly contributed to this fantastic turnaround, and Mitchell Santner is among them. Surprisingly, his salary is relatively low compared to his abilities as a cricketer.

For those who don’t know, the 33-year-old cricketer has been representing New Zealand’s international cricket team as a captain in limited overs. He’s a bowling all-rounder and bowls slow left-arm orthodox. He has the ability to pick up the wickets in crucial stages of the game, and his batting skills are also worth mentioning.

Mitchell Santner made his IPL debut with a salary of less than a crore

Mitchell Santner entered the IPL pool in 2018. MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings bought him at a price of just 50 lakh. He didn’t do much in his debut season, but the team retained him in 2019 at the same salary. In 2019, he played just four games. Again in 2020, CSK decided to retain him at the same price.

Witnessed a hike after 4 years

In 2021, Mitchell Santner was bought by Chennai Super Kings at a salary of 50 lakh. In 2022, he got a hike of up to 1.90 crores and remained with CSK. Again in 2023, he was given the same salary to be in CSK. Even in 2024, he was paid 1.90 crores by CSK.

Being in CSK, the star all-rounder didn’t really get a chance to show his skills and had a passable time in the yellow jersey. In IPL 2025, he joined Mumbai Indians’ camp, and things changed dramatically.

Santner received his biggest paycheck in IPL 2025

In IPL 2025’s auction, Mumbai Indians bought Santner at a salary of 2 crores. While playing under Hardik Pandya-led MI, he proved how crucial his bowling is. In the ongoing season, he has already picked up 10 wickets, most of them coming in tense situations.

Mitchell Santner’s total IPL earnings

Overall, Mitchell Santner has participated in 8 IPL seasons so far, and his cumulative earnings stand at 9.70 crores. It’s surprisingly low considering his calibre.

