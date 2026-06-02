Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 3 opened to mixed response, but the opening week collections lived upto the expectations. In a rather shocking twist, the pace has slowed down in the following week in both India as well as overseas. Is surpassing L2: Empuraan worldwide out of reach now? Scroll below for a detailed day 12 global update!

Drishyam 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 12

According to the latest update, Drishyam 3 has amassed 230.45 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 12 days. It is inches away from scoring a century in India, where it stands at 98.90 crore net, which is about 116.70 crore in gross total. The remaining 113.75 crore gross comes from international circuits such as North America and the UK, among others.

The next big target for Mohanlal starrer is to beat Thudarum and emerge as the 5th highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time at the worldwide box office. The pace has slowed down, but it will cover the margin of 7.30 crore in the next few days. With that, it will emerge as the superstar’s 2nd highest-grossing film globally.

Can it beat L2: Empuraan?

In its opening week, Drishyam 3 was performing better in the overseas circuits than in the domestic markets. But there was a sudden dip in collection from the second weekend. In order to beat L2: Empuraan, the crime thriller will need to earn 37.78 crore gross more. That will be a difficult target, considering the daily collection has already dropped to the vicinity of 2 crore.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time worldwide:

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crore L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crore Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crore Vaazha 2 – 238.46 crore Thudarum – 237.76 crore Drishyam 3 – 230.45 crore (12 days) 2018 – 181 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 160.08 crore Aavesham – 156.48 crore Sarvam Maya – 151.27 crore

Drishyam 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 12 Summary

India net: 98.90 crore

India gross: 116.70 crore

Overseas gross – 113.75 crore

Worldwide gross – 230.45 crore

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