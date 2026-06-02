Marathi devotional drama Deool Band 2 is enjoying an excellent run at the Indian box office. Snehal Tarde and Mohan Joshi starrer is making the most of the strong word-of-mouth, registering only a routine drop on the second Monday. It is now cashing the domestic lifetime of Ved. Scroll below for the day 12 update!

Maintains a healthy momentum on the second Monday

According to Sacnilk, Dool Band 2 garnered 2.6 crore net on day 12. It saw only a 16% drop compared to 3.10 crore collected last Friday. The devotional drama is currently the talk of Marathi cinema, and the positive reviews are helping it drive impressive footfalls despite competition from Raja Shivaji.

The cumulative total in India has reached 46.65 crore net. It will soon become the 5th Marathi film in history to score a half-century at the domestic box office. Including GST, the gross collection stands at 55.04 crore. Pravin Tarde’s directorial is made on a budget of 10 crore. It has registered returns of 36.65 crore in 12 days, gaining the super-hit verdict.

Check out the detailed day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Week 1: 30.20 crore (8 days)

(8 days) Day 9: 3.10 crore

Day 10: 5 crore

Day 11: 5.75 crore

Day 12: 2.6 crore

Total – 46.65 crore

It’s a battle against Ved now!

Deool Band 2 is currently the 5th highest-grossing Marathi film of all time. It needs to surpass Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia D’Souza‘s Ved, which concluded its domestic journey at 61.2 crore net to climb up the ladder. The devotional drama needs 14.55 crore more in the kitty, which will be comfortably accumulated in the next few days.

Deool Band 2 Box Office Summary Day 12

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 46.65 crore

ROI: 36.65 crore

ROI%: 366%

India gross: 55.04 crore

Verdict: Super-hit

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