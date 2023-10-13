Just a few days back, news of Aamir Khan doing a sequel to Taare Zameen Par went viral. Fans were excited to see what the new film, Sitaare Zameen Par will have to offer. The 58-year-old actor shared some details about his film during an event and soon the news became viral. While we eagerly wait for more details on the theme and story, a recent report suggests that Genelia D’Souza has been roped in as the female lead.

The Mister Mummy actress will be seen romancing Aamir Khan, if reports are to be believed. A source informed that after a lot of discussions, Genelia has been brought on board as Aamir believes the actress fits the role perfectly.

“Aamir believes that Genelia fits the part of a strong independent woman like a hand in a glove. After ample discussions with his director, Aamir has got Genelia on board the film as the female lead. Genelia will play Aamir’s love interest and also be on a journey with the protagonist in training a team of specially-abled,” shared a source to Pinkvilla.

The insider further mentioned, “Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na was produced by Aamir and this one has him in the lead. Genelia is also very excited to play the part and team up with Aamir for the first time. It’s a perfect casting given the demand of script and character arc.”

Soon X and Instagram were filled with fans’ reactions. While some are excited to see what this fresh pairing has to offer, some asked for Imran Khan, Aamir Khan’s nephew to be cast. For the uninitiated, Genelia D’Souza romanced Imran in the 2008 film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. ‘Rats’ and ‘Meow’ became everyone’s favorite characters and to date, fans love the super-relatable film.

“Cast Imran also 😢,” wrote one fan, while another netizen asked why Aamir is doing remakes, “Why is he doing remakes??? He should focus on original screenplay.”

Another user wrote, “The beautiful Genelia — love her. Nice new pairing. Genelia appeared with Aamir’s nephew Imran Khan in Jaane tu ya Jaane na. Fresh pairing I am happy.”

Another netizen hoped Aamir Khan would be able to give a hit film soon, “I hope Aamir can bounce back with this one. Would love to see the Khan work with age-appropriate heroines again though.”

Both Genelia D’Souza and Aamir Khan will be sporting new looks for the film and have already started working on their characters!

