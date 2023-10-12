Shah Rukh Khan is the King of Bollywood, and there is no denying that fact. The actor – who has had an amazing 2023 with the fantastic performances of Pathaan and Jawan at the box office- is known for his wits and having fun interacting with his fans and the media. However, he once lost it and destroyed a journalist.

During this interaction, Khan roasted a reporter for calling, asking him to get serious, and that too in King style. Scroll below to know all about it.

In the clip, a journalist tells Shah Rukh Khan to get serious by saying, “Mazaakbaazi bahut ho gayi, film ke bare mein thodi bataye… Kuch likhne ko bhi chahiye.” This happened following the actor having a humourous conversation with others at a Jab Tak Hai Jaan promotional event. While he looked into the crowd unhappy, the reporter asked in Hindi, “Tell us something about the film. Open up about it a little.” SRK asked the journalist to stand in his place as he allowed him to ask his questions. Seizing the opportunity, the media person asked King Khan, ‘What kind of movie is Jab Tak Hai Jaan?’

Bluntly answering the question, SRK said in Hindi, “It’s a romantic movies that talks about love. It’s a love story.” When asked what kind of a love story it is, Shah Rukh Khan immediately answered, “It’s a nice love story.” On being asked if it’s a mature love story, the ‘Jawan’ actor replied, “It’s a mature love story. It’s got the soul of a classic love story with the language of today.” Shah Rukh then complimented the reporter for being observant as he noted that JTHJ featured two leading ladies – Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Detailing who plays which character in the YRF film, Shah Rukh Khan then added, “The story spans a time period and I play an army officer. And normally what we do is, when we make a film, we expect people to go and see it on a Friday and enjoy it. So if you want to know more about the film then you should go and watch it.” Hearing the journalist say ‘Thankyou,’ King Khan said, “Ask me more. I will answer you seriously. “

Watch the interaction between Shah Rukh Khan and the journalist here:

