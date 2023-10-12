It’s been over a month, but the juggernaut of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is yet to slow down. Amid multiple releases running in theatres, National Cinema Day 2023 has come in as a blessing for Shah Rukh‘s action entertainer. The occasion will surely boost its business, and early signs are already in. Keep reading to know about the film’s advance booking status at the box office!

The Atlee directorial has worked wonders with the masses, and it is enjoying immense repeat value in theatres. With everything going well for the biggie, National Cinema Day 2023 (13th October) is going to give a spike in numbers. As the ticket rates are low all across the country, the growth in collection won’t be extremely high, but it will surely help in garnering major footfalls.

For the unversed, on the occasion of National Cinema Day, ticket rates for all movies playing in theatres across the country are capped at just 99 rupees. Yes, there are exceptions, as not all theatres are participating in celebrating this occasion. Also, it is to be noted that this rate is just for 2D. 3D, IMAX, and 4DX are also available at low rates but not 99 rupees. And yes, Jawan is reaping the full benefit of these discounted rates.

If trade reports are to be believed, Jawan has already sold around 1 lakh tickets all across the country (inclusive of advance booking in National Cinema Chains as well as other theatres). While the response is huge in advance ticket sales, it is also learned that shows have increased all across the country as exhibitors are expecting a huge turnout tomorrow.

The region of Delhi-NCR is already showing houseful boards for several shows and tomorrow, the same or even better situation will be seen throughout the country as people would love to enjoy Jawan at lower ticket rates.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

