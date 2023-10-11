Recently, the makers of Tejas dropped the official trailer of the most-anticipated film starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead. On the occasion of Air Force Day 2023, the first glimpses of the film were dropped online that not only evoked patriotic feelings, but also showed the never-ending spirit of India. Backed by RSVP, the film is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara. Kangana was last seen in Chandramukhi 2, which received an average response at the box office.

The diva, who often finds herself mired in controversies owing to the statements she makes, has yet to give a successful film since Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. Furthermore, apart from the Mewara directorial, the actress also has, Emergency in the pipeline.

After being in the making for 3 three years, fans have huge expectations from Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas. While the film has created the right kind of buzz, we wonder if she’ll rise again at the box office with more than 3 weeks left for its release. Tejas is expected to open at 4-7 crore* on Day 1 at the box office. If these numbers turn out to be true, then it will be higher than her last couple of films.

For the unversed, Judgementall Hai Kya opened at Ra 5.40 crore, while Panga earned Rs 2.70 crore on Day 1. Thalavii and Dhaakad minted just 0.25 crore and 0.65 crore, respectively. Kangana’s last film, Chandramukhi 2 did reasonably well at the ticket window.

Earlier speaking about the film, Kangana Ranaut said, “We have made a film called ‘Tejas’ that explores the emotional journey of a soldier stationed at the borders, delving into the psyche of an Indian soldier and the impact of discussions on their morale.”

Coming back, we shall wait for October 27 to see the opening numbers of Tejas and witness if Kangana will finally break the streak of average openings or not.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Koimoi has not independently verified numbers.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Jawan Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Bollywood’s First-Ever 600 Crore Club Entrant Led By Shah Rukh Khan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News