Before its release, Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan and directed by Mani Ratnam, had generated massive hype, and justifiably so, given the talent involved, including music composer A.R. Rahman. Naturally, the film secured a pre-release OTT deal reportedly valued at INR-149.70 crores, making it the highest amount ever spent by a streaming platform to acquire a Tamil film.

When & Where To Stream Thug Life Online?

Initially, it was decided that the film would premiere on OTT eight weeks after its theatrical release. Since it hit theatres in India on 5 June 2025, the digital release was expected by the end of July or early August. However, according to 123 Telugu, the negative critical and audience response, coupled with a suboptimal box office performance, led the makers of Thug Life to consider negotiating with Netflix for an earlier OTT premiere.

The movie is now streaming on Netflix in multiple languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Viewers can watch the film from the comfort of their homes, starting today July 3, 2025.

Plot of Thug Life

Thug Life can basically be classified as a gangster crime drama, with a father-son conflict at its core. Kamal Haasan plays a gangster in the film. His men accidentally kill a newspaper seller who has two children, a boy and a girl. Feeling responsible for the death, Kamal Haasan adopts the boy, but the girl goes missing.

The boy grows up to become the character played by Silambarasan T.R. Later in the story, when an attempt is made on Kamal Haasan’s life, he begins to suspect Silambarasan’s involvement.

