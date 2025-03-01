India has been blessed with some iconic songs. AR Rahman continues the legacy after Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, and other legendary musicians. He’s currently the highest-paid singer, but do you know his remuneration exceeds by leaps and bounds compared to other vocalists in the top 5? Scroll below for the exciting scoop!

How much does AR Rahman charge per song?

As per online reports, the Maa Tujhe Salaam singer charges a whopping sum of 3 crores per song. That’s not it, his remuneration per film goes as high as 8-10 crores. He’s one of the most successful Indian celebrities with a staggering net worth of 1700 crores.

On the professional front, AR Rahman recently composed the film score and soundtrack album for Chhaava, which is ruling the Indian box office. He is also joining hands with legendary German musician Hans Zimmer to compose music for Ranbir Kapoor & Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.

AR Rahman vs top 5 Indian highest-paid Indian singers

AR Rahman rules the charts with domination like no other. There isn’t any Indian singer who gets paid one crore for a song, let alone earning 3 crores. On the second spot is Shreya Ghoshal, who reportedly charges a sum of 25 lacs.

This means AR Rahman takes home almost 1100% higher remuneration than Shreya Ghoshal. Needless to say, his fee per song is much higher than other celebrities on the list.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-paid singers in India (salary per song):

AR Rahman: 3 crores Shreya Ghoshal: 25 lacs Sunidhi Chauhan: 18-20 lacs Arijit Singh: 18-20 lacs Sonu Nigam: 15-80 lacs

Many of you must be wondering why Diljit Dosanjh is not on the list. It is because the reputed Punjabi singer earns mostly via his solo albums and concerts. His remuneration per song is 10 lakh+. So is the case with Mika Singh, Badshah, and Neha Kakkar.

