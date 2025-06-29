How To Train Your Dragon continues to do well in the domestic market after completing two successful weeks in theatres. Currently running in its third week, the film displayed an impressive trend on its third Friday, thus indicating that it still has fuel in the tank. In the meantime, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning at the North American box office to become the 6th highest-grossing film of 2025. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 15!

Directed by Dean DeBlois, the Hollywood fantasy film was theatrically released on June 13. It opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it has been enjoying favorable word-of-mouth. This positivity has helped it sail smoothly despite several new releases and leftovers running in theatres alongside.

How much did How To Train Your Dragon earn at the North American box office in 15 days?

As per Box Office Mojo, How To Train Your Dragon scored a solid $5.74 million on its third Friday, day 15. Compared to day 14’s $4.07 million, the film displayed a jump of 41%, which is really impressive considering the grand release of Brad Pitt’s F1. Overall, the biggie has scored $186.39 million at the North American box office.

Surpasses Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

With $186.39 million, How To Train Your Dragon overtook Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning ($182.97 million) to become the 6th highest-grossing film of 2025 at the North American box office. Today, it will go past Thunderbolts* ($189.69 million) to grab the 5th spot.

Before wrapping up the run, the film will comfortably cross Captain America: Brave New World ($200.5 million).

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025 at the North American box office:

A Minecraft Movie – $423.92 million Lilo & Stitch – $395.17 million Sinners – $277.77 million Captain America: Brave New World – $200.5 million Thunderbolts* – $189.69 million How to Train Your Dragon – $186.39 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $182.97 million Final Destination: Bloodlines – $136.05 million Dog Man – $97.97 million Snow White – $87.2 million

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 9: Becomes Aamir Khan’s 7th Film To Enter The 100 Crore Club, Jumps By 88% On 2nd Saturday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News