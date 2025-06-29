After recording a good opening week, Sitaare Zameen Par has again pressed the accelerator during its second weekend. Despite the new releases like Maa, F1, and Kannappa arriving in theatres, the film retained a healthy screen/show count, thus creating a chance to display big jumps during the weekend. Making the optimum use of it, the Aamir Khan starrer surprised everyone by registering an excellent jump close to 90% on the second Saturday. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 9!

The second Saturday started with a decent occupancy of 16% in the morning shows. There was a significant jump of up to 35% in the afternoon shows. Evening shows did well, recording an occupancy of 47%. There was a slight jump in the night shows, as the occupancy of 49% was recorded. Overall, the comedy-drama had an occupancy of 37% on Saturday.

How much did Sitaare Zameen Par earn at the Indian box office in 9 days?

On the second Friday, Sitaare Zameen Par had an overall occupancy of 18%, which jumped to 37% on Saturday. This was also reflected through an excellent jump in the collection as the film earned an impressive 12.55 crores on day 9. Compared to day 8’s 6.67 crores, this was a jump of 88.15%.

Overall, Sitaare Zameen Par made a smashing entry into the 100 crore club at the Indian box office, earning 107.68 crore net in 9 days. Adjusting for GST, the gross collection stands at 127.06 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 10.7 crores

Day 2 – 19.9 crores

Day 3 – 26.7 crores

Day 4 – 8.5 crores

Day 5 – 8.6 crores

Day 6 – 7.51 crores

Day 7 – 6.55 crores

Day 8 – 6.67 crores

Day 9 – 12.55 crores

Total – 107.68 crores

Aamir Khan’s 7th century

With the latest comedy-drama, Aamir Khan has witnessed his 7th film enter the 100 crore club, after Ghajini, 3 Idiots, Dhoom 3, PK, Dangal, and Thugs of Hindostan. In the post-COVID era, it is Aamir’s first century, thus giving him a big relief after the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha.

To beat Ghajini today!

Currently, Sitaare Zameen Par is Aamir Khan’s 7th highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. Today, it will surpass Ghajini (114 crores) to become his 6th highest-grosser.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films of Aamir Khan at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dangal – 387.39 crores PK – 339.5 crores Dhoom 3 – 280.25 crores 3 Idiots – 202 crores Thugs Of Hindostan – 145.29 crores Ghajini – 114 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 107.68 crores Talaash – 93 crores Taare Zameen Par – 62.50 crores Secret Superstar – 62 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: F1 Worldwide Box Office: Exceeds Expectations By Crossing $60 Million In 3 Days, Might Hit This Milestone In The Opening Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News