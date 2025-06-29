It’s a good phase for Hollywood movies as back-to-back money spinners are arriving in theatres. The latest one to hit the big screen is F1, starring Brad Pitt in the lead role. The sports magnum opus was in the making for a long time, and it grabbed enough attention in the pre-release stage. The marketing was good, which helped create awareness about its release. Further, the face value of Pitt and the content are doing well for the film. Let’s find out how much it has earned at the worldwide box office in the first 3 days!

Directed by Top Gun: Maverick fame, Joseph Kosinski, the Hollywood sports drama saw its early rollout in selected international centres on Wednesday, June 25. In the domestic market (North America), it witnessed its full-fledged release on Friday, June 27. So, overall, the film has completed 3 days globally, and during this period, it has amassed an impressive sum.

How much did F1 earn at the worldwide box office in 3 days?

As per Box Office Mojo, F1 opened at $25 million (including previews) in North America, thus registering a strong start domestically. In the overseas market, it has earned $39.5 million so far. Combining both, the film stands at a solid $64.5 million at the worldwide box office. With such numbers, the biggie has exceeded expectations and is now set for a big opening weekend.

In North America, F1 is now aiming for $55-$65 million in the 3-day opening weekend. Globally, the magnum opus is aiming for $135-$155 million in the 5-day extended opening weekend, so the milestone of $150 million might be touched during the weekend. After such a start, it’ll be in a good position to target a massive number during the lifetime run.

Worldwide box office collection breakdown:

Domestic – $25 million

Overseas – $39.5 million

Worldwide – $64.5 million

Needs to make hefty earnings at the box office

The budget of the Brad Pitt starrer is reportedly above $200 million, making it a highly expensive project. In order to achieve breakeven and make good returns, the film must maintain a solid pace after the opening weekend.

