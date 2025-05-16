It is known to everybody that Brad Pitt has quite a history with women. He has been married twice, once to the gorgeous Jennifer Aniston and the next time to Hollywood beauty Angelina Jolie. Both of the marriages ended in not-so-decent ways. Following his separation from Jolie, his name has been linked with many women, but since 2022, only one woman’s name has popped up: Ines de Ramon.

Pitt and Jolie’s long-overdue divorce settlement was finalized in December 2024. On the other hand, his relationship with de Ramon is also going strong, and the Hollywood star is also focused on his acting career. But what is the future of this new couple in town? And more importantly, what is known about Ines de Ramon?

Who Is Brad Pitt’s Girlfriend, Ines de Ramon?

Ines de Ramon is a 35-year-old Swiss jewelry professional and vice president of the jewelry brand Anita Ko. She is quite dedicated to her work. Before her romance rumors with Pitt came to light, she was married to another actor, Paul Wesley, from 2019 to 2024. Paul and Ines’ divorce was also finalized in 2024. Now, she is committed to the Fight Club star and is ready to take the plunge, even though she is relatively younger than him.

A Look Into Brad Pitt & Ines De Ramon’s Relationship

In November 2022, media portals shared a few paparazzi photographs of Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon at a Bono concert. He could be seen putting his arms around her and introducing her to his friends, including Cindy Crawford. This was the first time that the two sparked a dating rumor. At the time, a source told People that they “met through a mutual friend” and shared how the actor was “really into” the designer.

Since then, the duo has been strong and appeared together in a few places. Although they have never officially confirmed their relationship, it is now known to all. The pair even made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival in September 2024 for the premiere of Pitt’s film, Wolfs. At the time, another source revealed that the Hollywood superstar is “serious about” de Ramon and that he “enjoys spending time with her.”

However, there have been recent reports suggesting that Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s relationship is probably going through a rough patch as the jewelry designer wants to take their status to the next level, while the Hollywood star is not ready for marriage. An insider told In Touch Weekly, “When marriage comes up, Brad changes the subject, or he’ll make jokes about his bad track record.” The source further added, “It’s clear he’s been seriously scarred by his divorce from Angelina,” and revealed that Pitt is shy about getting married for the third time.

Even speculations are rife that if Pitt doesn’t pop the question, de Ramon might just stand up and leave. The insider stated, “Ines isn’t going to stick around forever without that commitment. It would be different if Brad were unsure about her, but he’s told everyone he wants to spend his life with Ines. He doesn’t have an ounce of doubt. Before she came into the picture, he wasn’t in a great place; Ines brought this lightness back into his life.”

