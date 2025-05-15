Everyone knows Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s history. The romance, the drama, the chaos, and everything in between are out in public like an open book. It’s been years since they have separated, and in December 2024, their divorce was finalized. Now that both of them have moved on in life, with Brad dating Ines de Ramon and Jolie focusing on her kids, let’s look at their relationship timeline for one last time.

Being one of the IT couples of Hollywood, Jolie and Pitt met on the sets of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2003 for the first time. Back at that time, the Hollywood hunk was already married to Jennifer Aniston, and the Eternals actress was a single mother. Their bond very smoothly transitioned into love that blossomed into marriage and ended up in divorce.

While looking back at their first meeting, Angelina Jolie once told Vogue in a 2007 publication that it wasn’t love at first sight but rather a friendship that proved they make a good team. She had said, “Because of the film, we ended up being brought together to do all these crazy things, and I think we found this strange friendship and partnership that kind of just suddenly happened. I think a few months in, I realized, ‘God, I can’t wait to get to work.’ … Anything we had to do with each other, we just found a lot of joy in it together and a lot of real teamwork.”

Soon after they formed a bond, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston announced their separation in 2005. In the same year, Angelina Jolie adopted her second child, Zahara, from Ethiopia. As per reports, Pitt had accompanied her to Ethiopia. By 2006, the duo started to go out together and even hit a milestone when the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor legally adopted Jolie’s two children, Maddox and Zahara, and their last names were changed to Jolie-Pitt.

In May 2006, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt welcomed their first daughter, Shiloh. Representatives of both the actors confirmed that the actress was pregnant in January 2006. During the same year, in one of the interviews with Esquire (via People), Brad talked about his plans of getting married to Jolie and said, “Angie and I will consider tying the knot when everyone else in the country who wants to be married is legally able.” He also touched on the topic of adoption and their growing family and shared, “They’re as much of my blood as any natural born, and I’m theirs. That’s all I can say about it. I can’t live without them. So: Anyone considering (adoption), that’s my vote.”

2006 is definitely a year to remember in Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s lives, as in this year, they had their debut as a couple on the red carpet. In the 2007 issue of Vogue, Angelina opened up about their relationship for the first time. She said, “It took until, really, the end of the [shooting Mr. and Mrs. Smith] for us, I think, to realize that it might mean something more than we’d earlier allowed ourselves to believe. And both knowing that the reality of that was a big thing, something that was going to take a lot of serious consideration.”

However, not many know, but it was Maddox who pushed the duo unintentionally to become a family. In 2007, they adopted another son, Pax Thien, and in 2008, Jolie walked the red carpet at the Independent Spirit Awards with her baby bump. In July 2008, the actress gave birth to the twins, son Knox and daughter Vivienne.

In 2012, Brad Pitt once revealed that the kids were pressuring them to get engaged, and in the same year, Pitt’s manager Cynthia Pett-Dante confirmed that they had taken the plunge. The manager told People, “Yes, it’s confirmed. It is a promise for the future, and their kids are very happy. There is no date set at this time.” In 2014, they got married in an intimate destination wedding. They were moving with the happy flow, with all the vacations and the kids and their professional work lives.

But this happiness wasn’t for long. Shortly after their second marriage anniversary, Jolie filed a divorce from Brad in 2016. She cited irreconcilable differences and even asked for physical custody of all six children. Both of them struggled a lot during the time until their divorce was finalized. It was chaotic, messy, and a lot of blame game happened. Finally, in December 2024, their divorce was finalized.

Once in an interview with The Guardian’s weekend magazine, Angelina Jolie opened up about her divorce and said, “I’m not the kind of person who makes decisions like the decisions I had to make lightly. It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children.”

Well, just like that, a beautiful and love-filled couple ended up getting divorced. Let us know your thoughts about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s relationship timeline.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: Tom Cruise Salary For Mission Impossible Film Series: More than 50% Drop For The Dead Reckoning Part One? Check Out His Total Salary!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News