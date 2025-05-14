Brad Pitt stepped into Hollywood in 1988 with the film The Dark Side of the Sun. But because of the Croatian War, it couldn’t be released back then, and was postponed to 1997. However, in the meantime, his other movie, Cutting Class, hit the theatres in 1989 and people considered it as his debut film. Following that horror movie, he was seen in a supporting role in Happy Together. But, if anyone asks which film put Pitt on the global map, it would be Thelma & Louise, which was released in 1991.

From the early 90s, Pitt took charge of his career and gave back-to-back hits. He soon became a well-known face in the industry who not only had the looks but could also act. With time, he honed his acting skills and became one of the greatest actors of his time in Hollywood. After the success of Thelma & Louise, Pitt’s breakout roles came with A River Runs Through It and Legends of the Fall.

Brad Pitt has a huge fan base, and they believe his breakout roles were A River Runs Through It (1992) and Legends of the Fall (1994), which made him popular and recognizable. In A River Runs Through It, Pitt played the role of Paul Maclean, a fly fishing enthusiast with a wild streak. This character garnered him a lot of appreciation, and people often mention it as his defining role. The movie was definitely a turning point in Pitt’s career. It was directed by Robert Redford.

Another of Brad Pitt’s breakout roles came in the form of Legends of the Fall. In that film, he played Tristan Ludlow, a complex character. He showcased his ability to portray layered roles that needed emotional depth. In this epic drama set in the 20th century, Pitt had to play a rugged and adventurous man.

Directed by Edward Zwick, the movie explores the journey of a reckless man during World War I. Even though Legends of the Fall wasn’t a massive success like A River Runs Through It, this film helped Pitt shape his career and pushed him to become a leading actor in the following years.

What are the commonalities between these two movies? Both are adapted from novels. Both feature Brad Pitt as the male lead, and he portrays characters with a rebellious spirit, adventure, and wildness. Both of these movies increased his popularity among a greater audience.

