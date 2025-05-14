Veteran Hollywood actor Tom Cruise is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Did you know that Tom Cruise was initially approached to star in a stylishly executed, action-packed Guy Ritchie film, but Man of Steel actor Henry Cavill was eventually cast instead? Read on to find out which movie we are discussing and what happened with the film’s casting.

The Guy Ritchie Film That Almost Starred Tom Cruise

Cruise collaborating with a filmmaker like Guy Ritchie looks like the perfect recipe for a highly entertaining blockbuster. And it came this close to happening. The Hollywood icon almost played the lead role in Guy Ritchie’s criminally underrated spy action film The Man from U.N.C.L.E., which came out in the year 2015. Cruise was offered the lead role of Napoleon Solo, which finally went to Henry Cavill.

Why Did Tom Cruise Opt Out of The Man from U.N.C.L.E.?

Tom Cruise opted out of Guy Ritchie’s The Man from U.N.C.L.E. as he had to focus on the fifth Mission: Impossible movie, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, which was also released in 2015 and set the box office on fire (Via Deadline). On the other hand, despite being a well-made film, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. didn’t perform very well at the box office, grossing around $110 million globally (Via Box Office Mojo) against a budget of $75 million. But movie buffs appreciated the film. The Man from U.N.C.L.E. has a user rating of 7.2/10 on IMDb.

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. – Plot & Cast

This 1960s-set Guy Ritchie spy film revolves around how a CIA agent, Napoleon Solo (played by Henry Cavill), and a KGB agent, Illya Kuryakin (played by Armie Hammer), join forces to prevent a criminal organization from using nuclear weapons. To accomplish the mission, the duo must set aside their differences and take the help of the daughter of a missing scientist to unearth the mystery. The movie also features Alicia Vikander, Elizabeth Debicki, and Hugh Grant in interesting roles.

Where to Watch The Man from U.N.C.L.E. On OTT?

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. is available to rent on the Amazon Prime Video store, Google Play, and YouTube digital platforms.

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. Trailer

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Cillian Murphy Revealed He Ditched Science Lessons During Oppenheimer Prep Because Of This Reason: “I’m Interested In…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News