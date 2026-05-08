Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is a reimagining of the franchise, and despite mixed reviews, it is a box-office winner. The film’s modest budget paid off, as it not only reached its break-even target but also earned much more. It is still in theaters and continues to add significant numbers to its overall collection despite facing tentpole releases at the box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy at the worldwide box office

The horror movie has been experiencing the heat of the new releases at the domestic box office. It is also experiencing significant drops. On Wednesday, day 20, the film collected $201k at the North American box office, down almost 56% from last Wednesday. The Lee Cronin-helmed movie has reached $28.05 million at the domestic box office in 20 days.

Its overseas performance is also quite remarkable, especially for a movie that lacks star power and huge financing. According to Box Office Mojo, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy has reached $54.9 million at the international box office. Allied with the $28.05 million domestic total, The Mummy’s worldwide collection has hit $82.9 million. It might hit $90 million at the worldwide box office this weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown of the film

Domestic – $28.0 million

International – $54.9 million

Worldwide – $82.9 million

Achieves almost 51% more gains on its break-even target

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy has proven a profitable project at the box office, thanks to its modest production cost. According to media reports, the movie was made on a budget of only $22 million. It has recovered the production cost and broken even in under a month. The film’s break-even target, according to the industry’s 2.5x rule, was $55 million, and it has almost $30 million in excess of that.

With over $82.9 million worldwide, The Mummy has raked in almost 51% more than its break-even target at the box office. The film is expected to gross around $100 million worldwide. Directed by Lee Cronin, the film follows the young daughter of a journalist who disappears into the desert, leaving no trace. Eight years later, the shattered family is stunned when she suddenly returns, but what should have been a happy reunion soon spirals into a terrifying nightmare. Lee Cronin’s The Mummy was released in the theaters on April 17.

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