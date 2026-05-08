The Bear has remained one of the most loved television shows in recent times. The drama series is created by Christopher Sorer, who is also the showrunner, along with Joanna Calo. Its first season premiered on FX on Hulu on June 23, 2022, and it has since gone through four seasons. Let’s explore all the details about the fifth and final season.

The Bear Season 5 Cast Details

Jeremy Allen White will be reprising his role as restaurateur Carmen Berzatto, aka Carmy. Other cast members include Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu, Abby Elliott as Natalie Berzatto, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard Jerimovich, Lionel Boyce as Marcus Brooks, Liza Colon Zayas as Tina Marrero, and Matthy Matheson as Neil Fak. Besides them, Jamie Lee Curtis, Oliver Platt, and Will Poulter will also appear in recurring roles.

The Bear Season 5 Plot

The Bear Season 5 will pick up right after the fourth season’s end. Natalie, Richie, and Sydney find out that Carmy has decided to quit the food industry. We will get to see how everyone, including Carmy, copes with this new development.

FX’s official synopsis reads, “With no money, the threat of a sale, and a torrential storm in their way, the new partners must band together with the rest of the team to achieve one last service, hoping they’ll finally earn a Michelin star. Ultimately, they learn that what makes a restaurant ‘perfect’ might not be the food, but the people.”

The Bear Season 5 Release Update

The Bear Season 5 will debut on June 25, 2026, on FX and Hulu at 9 pm ET and 6 pm PT. The final season will consist of eight episodes. Internationally, people can watch it on Disney+. All the previous seasons are available to watch on Hulu.

The fifth and final season of ‘THE BEAR’ premieres on June 25. pic.twitter.com/oay26UTpjE — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 6, 2026

The series received acclaim upon its release and has been awarded several honors. This includes 21 Primetime Emmy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards.

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