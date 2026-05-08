The final episodes of Star Wars: Maul Shadow Lord Season 1 deliver exactly what fans were hoping for, big action, deep lore, and strong connections to the wider Star Wars universe. Episodes 9-10 are packed with exciting Easter eggs that link Maul’s story to past films, shows, and comics. Here are the 5 biggest highlights explained.

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Dryden Vos Cameo Explained: How It Connects To Solo: A Star Wars Story

One of the biggest surprises is the appearance of Dryden Vos. He makes a deal with Darth Maul, which helps set up his role later in Solo: A Star Wars Story. This confirms that Vos will become the public leader of Crimson Dawn while secretly working under Maul. It’s a direct and important timeline connection.

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Crimson Dawn Leadership Twist: Boss Rintero & Maul’s Secret Plan

We also hear about Boss Rintero, the current leader of Crimson Dawn. The show hints that Maul will help Vos take control of him. This is a deeper lore reference and shows how Maul slowly builds his criminal empire behind the scenes.

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Why Is Maul Called The Shadow Lord?

For the first time, Maul is officially called the Shadow Lord by a Jedi. This title is important because Maul is no longer a Sith but remains a powerful dark-side user. It highlights his role as a hidden threat working from the shadows.

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Force Unleashed Reference Breakdown: Maul’s AT-ST Scene Explained

Maul destroying an AT-ST using the Force feels very similar to Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. Fans will remember Starkiller doing similar things. This moment is a fun nod to Star Wars Legends and shows Maul’s strength.

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Anakin Skywalker & Darth Vader Connection: Hidden Link To Revenge Of The Sith

The series is directly linked to Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith. Darth Maul already knows about Anakin Skywalker and has an idea of Anakin’s future as Darth Vader, which adds more emotional depth to the story, making their future encounter meaningful.

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Episodes 9–10 of Maul: Shadow Lord combine action with smart storytelling. These Easter eggs are not just for fans, they help grow Darth Maul’s journey and connect the story to the larger Star Wars timeline.

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